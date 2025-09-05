Businesses near Annunciation team up to match donations to church community

So many have been moved by the heartbreaking stories from Annunciation, as well as how the Minnesota community has stepped up to help them out.

Now, a group of businesses along Nicollet Avenue near Annunciation Church are doing what they can to give back.

For more than three decades, Frank Woolsey and his family have been whipping up flavor at Scott Ja-Mama's, one rib at a time. Sometimes the strongest connections happen in the simplest of places.

"I've seen a lot of people sit down here, complete strangers share a meal together since the tragedy and have a conversation," Woolsey said.

So, when the unthinkable happened last week, the response from the business community was swift.

One by one, shops along Nicollet came together to pour into their community. Four businesses: Foxy Dogs, Scott Ja-Mama, Cosmo Nails and Now-Time Magazine have pledged to match donations up to $1,900 through the end of this month.

Tien Tran says this is about more than business; it's about being human and pouring into those who've kept them afloat.

"I really believe that it's in these moments we need leadership and I think it's so important for us to come together," Tran said. "We got to lead our way through the pain that our community is feeling. This is to show the strength."

Many say when words fall short, it's the action that shows just how strong this community truly is.

To participate, you can email your donation confirmation to cosmo.nails.mn@gmail.com.

The Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota has created the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund, which will provide monetary help to the Church of the Annunciation. Click here for more information.