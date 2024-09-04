What's fueling the rash of dog attacks in Brooklyn Park?

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Twin Cities pet owner is in the hospital after her two adult dogs and one puppy turned against her.

Police say the woman's three American bulldogs mauled her at the Huntington Place apartments in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night.

It's at least the fourth serious dog attack in the Minneapolis suburb since July.

A security guard was also hurt while trying to stop Tuesday's attack. The guard injured one of the dogs in the process. By the time police arrived, the attack was over.

The dog's owner was critically injured and taken to the hospital. Two of the dogs were running around in the hallways of the large apartment complex.

"The officers were able to corral the dogs in a safe location and evacuate all the residents, and after the dog was not responsible to any other means of containment, was shot and killed," said Inspector Elliot Faust with the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

In July, 3-year-old Covil Allen and his family went to a home to buy a dog when two of the animals attacked the toddler. Police shot the dogs and Allen died a few days later.

Another dog attack that month and one in early August have police trying to find ways to prevent these attacks from happening.

"We're really taking an aggressive stance on this because it is clearly a major problem in our community," Faust said. "So dogs at large that are left off leash running around in the community, that is a citable offense violation of city ordinances."

Brooklyn Park has issued 47 citations in an attempt to promote responsible pet ownership.

The puppy is in quarantine at an animal shelter now. Police are still investigating the attack.