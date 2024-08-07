2 dogs quarantined after they attacked Brooklyn Park homeowner

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating after two dogs got loose from a yard in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon and attacked other pets and a homeowner.

Brooklyn Park police say officers responded to the 10700 block of West River Parkway around 2:30 p.m. They found the husky mix dogs near Sunset Trail.

The dogs then started to charge at the officers, and an officer fired a round at the dogs, police say. Then the dogs ran off and police were not able to find them.

Authorities say other residents reported the dogs and said they were being aggressive towards them.

Police put out a call asking residents in the area to report the dogs if they saw them. They were found later and were put in quarantine, police said in an update Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's dog attack marks the third in in the suburb in the span of a month. In late July, a dog attacked a 7-year-old girl, and in a separate incident, a 3-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a dog.