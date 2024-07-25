Family says 3-year-old won't survive after Brooklyn Park dog attack

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Family members say 3-year-old Covil Allen is not expected to live after being attacked by two pit bulls at a Brooklyn Park residence last Friday.

An online fundraiser for the Allen family said, "It is with heavy hearts Chuck, Tasha and Christian would like to let everyone know they're in the process with Life Source for Covil Lee donating his organs."

A post made Thursday shared photos of the 3-year-old along with the message, "Please pray for the Allen family as they go through the most difficult time of their lives."

"The facts that we know now are really tragic and difficult to wrap our brains around," said Inspector Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park police.

WCCO obtained a search warrant with new details about what happened before and during the attack.



According to that warrant, "There was going to be a sale of dogs taking place at the address" right before the attack happened.

Police said they believe the toddler and his family came to the home to buy a dog. When the two dogs began to attack, the warrant said people sprung into action.

"There were adults in the area that started to defend the 3-year-old by using hammers and pick axes to get the dogs off," according to the warrant.



Police said they shot both dogs involved in the attack. One dog died and the dog that survived was later put down.

"All the pieces need to be put together to give us as clear as possible picture of what happened," said Faust.

Brooklyn Park police are asking for patience, as they piece together what has led to heartbreaking loss for friends and family.

"We leave no stone unturned and we want the investigation to be as thorough as we possibly can make it," said Faust.