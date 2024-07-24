Officers kill dog who attacked 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn Park, police say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — An investigation is underway in Brooklyn Park after a dog attacked a young girl on Tuesday. It comes just days after a separate dog attack in the city left a child in critical condition.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the 7500 block of Janell Avenue North after receiving a report that a dog attacked a 7-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, the dog was loose in the area. When officers attempted to catch the dog, it tried to attack a boy. That's when officers "dispatched" the dog, according to police.

The girl received superficial injuries from the attack.

Last week, another dog attack left a 3-year-old in critical condition on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Park Drive North, which is about five miles east of Tuesday's attack.

The boy had been playing on playground equipment outside the home when he was attacked, police say.

According to police, several officers discharged their service weapons and hit both dogs. One of the dogs was killed and the other was injured.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.