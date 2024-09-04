Woman critically injured in Brooklyn Park dog attack

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Three dogs mauled and critically injured a woman in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night, the fourth such attack in the city since July.

Officers responded to cries for help at an apartment building on the 5800 block of Zane Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. They found a woman with severe injuries from an attack by three pit bulls, which belonged to her and her boyfriend.

The woman was hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two of the dogs were euthanized — one at the scene due to aggression, police said, and the other later on due to injuries inflicted by a security guard during the attack. The third dog is in quarantine at a shelter.

The security guard suffered a hand injury while trying to stop the dogs.

In July, 3-year-old Covil Allen and his family went to a Brooklyn Park home to buy a dog when two of the animals attacked the toddler. Adults at the home tried to fight the dogs off and police eventually shot both dogs — one died at the scene and the other was later put down. Allen died a few days after the attack, according to an online obituary.

Days after Allen was attacked, a loose dog in the city went after a 7-year-old girl. She suffered only scratches and cuts. When the dog tried to attack another child, police shot and killed it.

Then, in early August, two dogs escaped a yard and attacked other pets and a homeowner. The dogs were later found and put in quarantine.