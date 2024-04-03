Minneapolis man drank beer, Hennessy before fatal Brooklyn Park crash, charges say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Investigators say a Minneapolis man was drunk when he crashed his car into a tree in Brooklyn Park over the weekend, killing a man.

Lamoind Cunningham, 44, is facing one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol for the March 30 crash.

Police say an officer discovered the car which had crashed into a tree on 68th Avenue North near Jersey Avenue North, just north of Interstate 94, around 7:21 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene and extricated two people, later identified as Lamoind Cunningham and 52-year-old Lamont Cunningham, from the crumpled vehicle. Both were taken to an area hospital. Lamont Cunningham later died at the hospital.

One of the firefighters who helped extricate the two reported that Lamoind Cunningham had the smell of alcohol on his breath, had slurred speech and an altered level of consciousness, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

Charges say Lamoind Cunningham admitted he had been drinking before the crash. He told police he started drinking two beers around 2 p.m. and later that day, he consumed "approximately one-fifth of a bottle of Hennessy" while at his cousin's house.

Lamoind Cunningham claimed he took a wrong turn and wasn't sure how he ended up on 68th Avenue, but he must have blacked out or passed out, court documents allege.

A search warrant for a blood draw of Lamoind Cunningham was executed and results are pending.