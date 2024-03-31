Driver crashes into tree in Brooklyn Park, killing passenger

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a car crash Saturday night in Brooklyn Park.

Police say an officer discovered the car at about 7:21 p.m., which had crashed into a tree on 68th Avenue North near Jersey Avenue North, just north of Interstate 94.

Firefighters were called to the scene and extricated two people from the crumpled vehicle. Both were taken to an area hospital. The driver survived, but the passenger was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was arrested and is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular homicide. The crash is still under investigation.