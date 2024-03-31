Watch CBS News
Fiery crash on Minneapolis' Hiawatha Avenue leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt; police believe hit-and-run possible

By Stephen Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead and another man is hurt after a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis, which police believe may have been a hit-and-run.

It happened at about 12:38 a.m. on Hiawatha Avenue near 41st Street East in the Standish neighborhood, just a few blocks northeast of Lake Hiawatha, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say an officer arrived at the scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Two passengers were brought to Hennepin Healthcare where one of them died. The other victim has injuries considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe there may have been other passengers that escaped and officers used a K9 to try to search for them.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 9:46 AM CDT

