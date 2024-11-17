Minnesota's Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 for making obscene gesture during Wolves-Kings game

Minnesota All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court during the Timberwolves' NBA Cup win in Sacramento on Friday night.

The league announced the fine on Sunday.

The NBA did not specify exactly what Edwards did, other than saying it happened with 3:15 left in the first period. That was how much time remained when Edwards was called for an offensive foul, and not long afterward television cameras captured him directing the gesture toward the stands as he walked to the Minnesota bench.

Edwards finished with 36 points in the game, one in which Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox scored an NBA season-high 60 points in defeat.

This is the fourth time Edwards, 23, has been fined by the NBA since joining the league in 2020.

In January, the league fined him $40,000 for "repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating." In August 2023, he received a $50,000 fine for swinging a chair and striking two bystanders after the April 25, 2023, playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. The NBA also fined him $40,000 for"offensive and derogatory language" he used in a video he posted on his Instagram story in 2022.

Edwards, one of the NBA's most expensive players, earned his second All-Star selection last season and was named second-team All-NBA. He also won a gold medal with Team USA this summer in Paris.

Next, Edwards and the Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at Target Center. The Wolves swept Phoenix in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season, marking their first playoff series win in 20 years. They beat Denver in the second round and reached the conference finals before running out of steam against Dallas.