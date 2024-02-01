Watch CBS News
Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns selected as All-Star Game reserves

By Riley Moser, The Associated Press

/ CBS/AP

Glen Taylor reflects on his legacy with Minnesota Timberwolves
Glen Taylor reflects on his legacy with Minnesota Timberwolves 05:46

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota Timberwolves players were named NBA Western Conference All-Stars on Thursday — the fifth time in franchise history two players have been selected in the same year.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will be going to the game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. They were named as reserves through balloting by NBA head coaches.

It is the first time since 2018 that two teammates from the Timberwolves were named All-Stars in the same year. The last time, Towns and Jimmy Butler were chosen.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Lynx sign 2 free agents, re-sign Bridget Carleton

Edwards appeared in last year's All-Star game in Salt Lake City. He is now the fourth player in the franchise to appear in multiple NBA All-Star games.

This will be the third season in a row a Timberwolves player will play in the All-Star game  

Both the Celtics and Timberwolves hoped to have three All-Stars, but neither Boston's Derrick White nor Minnesota center Rudy Gobert were chosen.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 7:28 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.