Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns selected as All-Star Game reserves

Glen Taylor reflects on his legacy with Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota Timberwolves players were named NBA Western Conference All-Stars on Thursday — the fifth time in franchise history two players have been selected in the same year.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will be going to the game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. They were named as reserves through balloting by NBA head coaches.

It is the first time since 2018 that two teammates from the Timberwolves were named All-Stars in the same year. The last time, Towns and Jimmy Butler were chosen.

Edwards appeared in last year's All-Star game in Salt Lake City. He is now the fourth player in the franchise to appear in multiple NBA All-Star games.

This will be the third season in a row a Timberwolves player will play in the All-Star game

Both the Celtics and Timberwolves hoped to have three All-Stars, but neither Boston's Derrick White nor Minnesota center Rudy Gobert were chosen.