Wolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50K for chair swinging incident after playoff game

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves star player Anthony Edwards has been fined by the NBA several months after he swung a chair following a playoff game. 

According to the NBA, Edwards will need to pay a $50,000 fine for swinging a chair after the April 25 playoff game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Two bystanders were struck by the chair as Edwards left the court, league officials said.

"In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league's review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player's conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month," the NBA said in a release.

The Denver Police Department confirmed after the incident that Edwards was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault. Police say no one was seriously hurt.

Edwards is now among the highest-paid athletes in Minnesota history after signing a multi-year deal reportedly worth more than $200 million earlier this summer.  

First published on August 9, 2023 / 1:33 PM

