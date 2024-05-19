Timberwolves battle Nuggets in decisive Game 7

DENVER, Colo. — It's do-or-die for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After starting the playoffs with their first series win in 20 years and six straight victories, the Timberwolves are tied with the Denver Nuggets in the semifinal series, with a decisive Game 7 matchup Sunday night in Denver.

Anthony Edwards and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope David Zalubowski / AP

The No. 3 Wolves needed just four games to knock out the No. 6 Phoenix Suns in round one, while the No. 2 Nuggets beat the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in five.

Game 6 was the largest winning margin in an NBA postseason game in nearly 10 years. It also marked the first time a defending NBA champion lost in the playoffs by more than 36 points.

