Watch CBS News
Timberwolves

Timberwolves battle Nuggets in decisive Game 7

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Wolves fans steeling themselves for crucial Game 7
Wolves fans steeling themselves for crucial Game 7 03:23

DENVER, Colo. — It's do-or-die for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After starting the playoffs with their first series win in 20 years and six straight victories, the Timberwolves are tied with the Denver Nuggets in the semifinal series, with a decisive Game 7 matchup Sunday night in Denver. 

Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball
Anthony Edwards and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope David Zalubowski / AP

The No. 3 Wolves needed just four games to knock out the No. 6 Phoenix Suns in round one, while the No. 2 Nuggets beat the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in five.

Game 6 was the largest winning margin in an NBA postseason game in nearly 10 years. It also marked the first time a defending NBA champion lost in the playoffs by more than 36 points.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 7:56 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.