Timberwolves Anthony Edwards named to All-NBA Second Team

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Edwards becomes the sixth player in Timberwolves history to be named to an All-NBA team, joining the ranks of Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett.

Edwards finished the latest season averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game and became the first player in franchise history and the sixth person in NBA history to average more than 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single season.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves passes the ball against Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Also named to the All-NBA Second Team: New York's Jalen Brunson, Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis.

The NBA changed the rules starting with this season and All-NBA voting is now positionless — as opposed to having two guards, two forwards and one center on each of the teams, a formula that had been in place since the 1950s. Players also had to appear in a minimum number of games, in most cases, to be eligible for award consideration from the panel of 99 broadcasters and writers who served as the voting panel.

On Tuesday, Wolves center and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels were named to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

The Timberwolves are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference final series on Wednesday night at Target Center.