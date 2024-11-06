Adam Fravel found guilty of murder in Madeline Kingsbury case

MANKATO, Minn. — A jury has found Adam Fravel, the 30-year-old southeastern Minnesota man charged in the death of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, guilty of murder.

The verdict was handed down in a Blue Earth County courtroom on Thursday morning, with Fravel guilty on all four counts:

First-degree murder while engaging in domestic abuse and with a past pattern of domestic abuse

First-degree murder with premeditation

Second-degree murder without premeditation

Second-degree murder, unintentional while committing a felony.

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and potentially faces life in prison.

Adam Fravel Cedric Hohnstadt

Kingsbury went missing in March 2023 after dropping off the two children she shared with Fravel at a Winona day care. Fravel denied any involvement in her disappearance but was arrested in charged two days after her remains were found near his family's property in the town of Mabel near the Iowa border.

A major focus in the trial, which was moved to Blue Earth County after a successful petition from Fravel's attorneys with the aim of juror impartiality, were allegations of domestic violence perpetrated by Fravel during their seven-year relationship.

Kingsbury's family members testified that she accused him of strangling her in front of their children in 2021, and Kingsbury's friend had told investigations they witnessed Fravel strike her during a video call.

Madeline Kingsbury WC

Part of the defense's closing arguments claimed no signs of any struggle were evident inside the home Fravel and Kingsbury shared. During the trial, his team had also sought the removal of certain pieces of evidence, including photographs of passages from her journal.

The prosecution claimed there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Fravel was responsible for the death of Kingsbury and that he had this planned out, citing his alleged "obsession" with the murder of Gabby Petito and Kingsbury's burgeoning relationship with an old college friend.

Both the state and defense made closing arguments on Wednesday in the Mankato courtroom. The jury deliberated throughout Wednesday before adjourning for the night.

