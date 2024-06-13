Court grants Adam Fravel change of venue in Madeline Kingsbury murder trial

Change of venue granted for man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury

Change of venue granted for man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. — A judge has granted a change of venue for the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, 26, disappeared in March 2023 after dropping her two children off at day care in Winona. Her remains were found two months later near the town of Mabel.

Adam Fravel, her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, is accused of first- and second-degree murder in connection to her death.

Because of the case's publicity, Fravel will no longer be tried in Winona County, according to court records filed Wednesday.

"Considering the extensive pretrial publicity and the substantial involvement of the Winona community in this case, a change of venue is warranted," the court's ruling states. "It is evident to this Court that a fair trial cannot be ensured within this county."

The court hasn't figured out to which county the case will be moved.

When Kingsbury first disappeared, Fravel denied any involvement. He petitioned for custody of the two children before being charged, though a judge denied his request and the children were placed in the custody of Kingsbury's parents.

A criminal complaint alleges Fravel had a history of domestic violence against Kingsbury, including hitting her while she was on a video call with a friend and choking her in front of their children.

If convicted, Fravel could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.