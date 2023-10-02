Adam Fravel indicted with first-degree murder charges in death of Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. — A southern Minnesota man faces heightened murder charges in connection to the death of his ex-partner Madeline Kingsbury.

On Monday, the Winona County Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury returned an indictment of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for 29-year-old Adam Fravel. He was initially charged in June with two second-degree murder counts.

Kingsbury, 26, went missing on March 31 after dropping her two kids off at daycare. The Winona woman's remains were found over two months later near the town of Mabel.

Fravel was taken into custody on the same day as the remains were discovered and was charged two days later. The criminal complaint says Kingsbury's body was found wrapped in a bed sheet and closed with black tape.

Fravel had initially denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance. He petitioned for custody of the two children, though his request was denied by a judge. The children will stay with Kingsbury's parents in "relative foster care."

If convicted, Fravel could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

