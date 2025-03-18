Adam Fravel files appeal in Madeline Kingsbury murder conviction

Adam Fravel, the Minnesota man convicted of murdering Madeline Kingsbury and sentenced to life in prison, has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

In November, a jury found Fravel guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. A month later, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree premeditated murder, the most serious crime of which Fravel was convicted.

Fravel is appealing his judgment to the state's highest court, according to court documents filed in Winona County on Monday.

Kingsbury went missing in March 2023 after dropping off the two children she shared with Fravel at a Winona day care. Fravel denied any involvement in her disappearance but was arrested and charged two days after her remains were found near his family's property in the town of Mabel near the Iowa border.

Fravel maintained his innocence at his sentencing hearing, telling the court he "never caused harm to Maddi."

Fravel's trial was moved to Mankato, about 136 miles west of Winona, due to extensive pretrial publicity. Allegations of domestic violence, including that Fravel once strangled Kingsbury in front of their children and hit her while she was on a video call with a friend, were a major focus of the trial.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.