Live updates: FBI, Secret Service investigating motive of Trump rally shooter
The FBI and Secret Service on Sunday are continuing to investigate the possible motive of the gunman who opened fire during former President Donald Trump's rally, grazing the former president's ear, leaving one bystander dead, and two critically wounded.
Snipers took down the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, after he had fired eight rounds.
President Biden is continuing to receive updates from top administration officials. He spoke briefly in Delaware after the shooting and then said Sunday at the White House that he has called for an independent review of the security at the rally to assess what took place. And he has directed the Secret Service to examine security measures for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Mr. Biden also said he would address the nation at 8 p.m. ET Sunday from the Oval Office.
Law enforcement sources said that bystanders spotted Crooks shortly before the shooting and reported his presence to law enforcement. But officials momentarily lost track of the gunman, and minutes later, Crooks crawled up the side of a shed, "popped up" on the roof, and immediately began shooting, according to officials. Crooks fired six to eight rounds using an AR-style weapon, approximately 400 feet from the podium.
Suspicious devices were found in Crooks' vehicle, a law enforcement source confirmed Sunday. The FBI and Secret Service are still combing through Crooks' background.
Trump and Mr. Biden spoke Saturday night in what a White House official characterized as a "good, short and respectful" call.
Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Sunday morning, saying it "was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."
"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," he wrote. "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."
The Republican National Convention is expected to continue as planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week, under heightened security.
Pennsylvania State Police identify 3 victims shot at Trump rally
The Pennsylvania State Police has identified three victims who were shot during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, was identified earlier today as the man who was killed while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire.
The second victim, who was wounded in the shooting, has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. State police say he's in stable condition.
And James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the third victim, is in stable condition.
Secret Service says there are no changes to plans to secure Republican National Convention
The Secret Service said Sunday that it has made no changes its security plan for the Republican National Convention, and is "confident in the security plans," in the wake of the Trump rally shooting.
At a news conference about the convention security, the Secret Service said there have not been any discussions about banning guns in the soft perimeter, the area immediately outside the hard perimeter of the convention. The inner perimeter is the area that requires credentials for entry.
The Milwaukee police chief, Jeffrey Norman, said that under state law, guns are allowed in the soft perimeter because "it's a state law — we can't change that," adding that law enforcement had to respect 2nd Amendment rights.
He said he did not anticipate any changes to the security perimeter.
After last night's assassination attempt against Trump, the Republican National Convention has put federal, state and local law enforcement officials on even higher alert heading into the convention.
The convention, where the GOP will come together to officially nominate Trump, is expected to continue as planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week.
Shooter's former classmate says he was a "normal boy," rejected from high school rifle team
The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was a "nice kid who never talked poorly of anyone," said former classmate Jameson Myers.
Myers was in the same class as Crooks at Bethel Park High School and was on the varsity rifle team. He said that Crooks tried out for the team as a freshman but did not make the junior varsity roster.
"I never have thought him capable of anything I've seen him do in the last few days," Myers said.
House speaker calls Secret Service director to testify about Trump rally shooting
Congress will conduct an investigation into the assassination attempt against Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.
Johnson plans to call Secret Service, FBI and Homeland Security officials to appear before lawmakers. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer posted a letter inviting Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle to testify at a hearing on July 22.
Questions are being raised about how shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to get so close to Trump. He climbed onto the roof of a shed about 400 feet from the podium and opened fire before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.
A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director and CBS News national security contributor, told "Face the Nation" that sources said the agency had an "adequate amount of time" to prepare for the rally.
"The most glaring question to be asked is: how did this individual make it to the roof of that building with a long rifle, an AR-15-type rifle, apparently?" Smith said.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the agency had implemented protective measures for the rally. Personnel positioned around the stage where the former president was speaking rushed to surround Trump and sweep him off the stage to his motorcade after the shooting. In another statement Sunday, the Secret Service denied any suggestion that protective resources had been denied.
"The assertion that a member of the former President's security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false," Guglielmi said. "In fact, recently the U.S. Secret Service added protective resources and capabilities to the former President's security detail."
GOP House campaign arm pauses digital fundraising efforts
The National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP House campaign arm, has paused its digital fundraising efforts since the shooting, according to an NRCC spokesperson. It's not clear how long the freeze will remain in effect.
The Biden campaign said Saturday night that it has paused all outgoing communications. The campaign was also trying to take down ads already scheduled to air.
Trump says he won't delay trip to Wisconsin for convention after attack
Trump said he won't delay his trip to Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention after the attempt on his life Saturday, saying he will be leaving this afternoon as scheduled.
"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump wrote in a social media post.
Senate homeland security panel to investigate assassination attempt at Trump rally
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will conduct an investigation into the shooting, an aide to Chairman Gary Peters said.
The panel also requested a briefing for its members "as soon as possible," and Peters, a Michigan Democrat, will speak with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday. Committee staff will also receive a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security, the aide said.
There will likely be additional steps, including hearings, as senators learn more about what occurred at Trump's rally, according to Peters' aide.
Biden tells Americans not to "make assumptions" about shooter's motives
The president said the motives of the shooter aren't yet known, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages. The president told Americans not to "make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations" and to let the FBI and partner agencies do their job.
"I've instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift and the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done," he said.
Biden says there will be independent review of rally security
Mr. Biden said he directed the head of the U.S. Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, to examine security measures for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and has called for an independent review of the security at the rally to assess what took place.
Mr. Biden said the results of that review will be shared with the public.
Biden "sincerely grateful" Trump's doing well, will address nation from Oval Office tonight
President Biden said in brief remarks at the White House that he was "sincerely grateful" that Trump is doing well, adding that he spoke with the former president on Saturday night. He characterized the call as a "short, good" conversation, and he also said he would address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. tonight.
Mr. Biden called for unity in the wake of the assassination attempt, and he denounced political violence.
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter," the president said. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. It's not who we are as a nation."
The president said that unity is the "most elusive goal of all" and added that "nothing is more important than that right now. Unity."
— Kaia Hubbard and Melissa Quinn
Biden rescheduling Texas trip
The president is rescheduling his trip to Texas, which was planned for Monday, the White House said. Mr. Biden was scheduled to visit the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, to mark the 60th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson's signing of the Civil Rights Act.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to remain in DC to "closely monitor" investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who continues to receive briefings on the attack on the former president, will stay in Washington, D.C., this week, Justice Department Director of Public Affairs Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
The attorney general was slated to travel to Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Kansas this week for meetings with local law enforcement and to speak at the National Bar Association, according to the statement.
"He will no longer travel and will stay in Washington, D.C., to closely monitor the investigation," Hinojosa said.
Gun used in shooting was purchased legally, sources say
Two law enforcement sources say the gun was legally purchased by and registered to the shooter's father, Matthew Crooks. The shooter had an AR-style weapon.
— Pat Milton and Adam Yamaguchi
Biden to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET
President Biden will speak at the White House Sunday a day after the assassination attempt.
The president spoke briefly Saturday night in Delaware after Trump, with blood visible on his face, was whisked off stage at a Pennsylvania rally when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear. The president, who has been updated regularly by top administration officials, received another briefing in the White House Situation Room on Sunday.
The White House released a photo of the Situation Room briefing by top homeland security and law enforcement officials. It shows Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood Randall, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, White House counsel Ed Siskeland deputy Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe.
Shooting victim identified as Corey Comperatore
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had spoken with the wife and daughters of the man who died in the shooting on Saturday, Corey Comperatore.
"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night, Corey Comperatore," Shapiro said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon. "Corey was a 'girl dad,' Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community."
Shapiro said Corey "dove on his family to protect them," adding that he "died a hero."
"Corey was the very best of us," the governor said.
Suspicious devices found in gunman's vehicle
Suspicious devices, which could have been explosives or incendiary, were found in the gunman's vehicle, CBS News' investigative unit has learned. A device that appeared capable of triggering the devices was in the gunman's possession. Bomb technicians called to the scene were involved in securing and investigating the devices.
Melania Trump calls shooter a "monster" who wanted to "ring out Donald's passion"
Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, issued a statement on Sunday, calling the attempted assassination of her husband a "heinous act."
"America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," the former first lady said in a statement shared on social media.
She said that when she watched the "violent bullet" strike her husband, she realized that her life and that of the couple's son Barron was "on the brink of devasting change."
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music and inspiration," Melania wrote, adding: "This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."
The former first lady thanked everyone for their support, in particular the law enforcement officials who risked their lives to protect that of her husband.
Biden and Harris receiving a briefing in the White House Situation Room
The president and vice president received an updated briefing from top administration officials in the Situation Room, the White House says.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle were among those briefing the president.
Congressmen introducing bipartisan bill providing Trump, Biden and RFK Jr. with enhanced security
Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York are planning on introducing bipartisan legislation to provide Trump, Mr. Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with enhanced Secret Service protection, according to Torres's office.
"Last night's attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation's history," the two congressmen said in a joint statement. "As reports continue to emerge, it's clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president. That's why we're planning on introducing bipartisan legislation providing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., with enhanced Secret Service protection. Anything less would be a disservice to our democracy."
The RFK Jr. campaign has long been asking for Secret Service protection. His father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated during the 1968 Democratic presidential primaries.
— Nidia Cavazos and Kathryn Watson
Harris cancels Tuesday campaign event in Florida in light of shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to campaign on reproductive rights Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Trump's backyard.
But a Biden-Harris campaign official said the event has been canceled following Sunday's shooting. In the aftermath, Harris said she was "relieved" Trump wasn't seriously injured.
"Violence such as this has no place in our nation," she said in a statement. "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."
Shooter spotted outside security perimeter as people were arriving at rally, sources say
Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the shooter was spotted outside the security perimeter as people were filing into the rally, and he was reported by a bystander to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He was identified as a suspicious person by police, the sources said.
The sources said officials momentarily lost track of the gunman. Six minutes after Trump started talking, the shooter crawled up the side of the shed, and "popped up" on the roof, then immediately began shooting, the law enforcement sources said. He was lying flat on the shed — not walking or standing. There was very little time that passed between when he popped up and when shots rang out.
The gunman fired 6 to 8 rounds using a semi-automatic AR-style rifle from his position approximately 400 feet from the podium.
Secret Service counter sniper teams "had him" within seconds — the threat was neutralized almost immediately after shots were fired, the law enforcement sources said.
— Nicole Sganga and Pat Milton
Gunman was armed with an AR-style rifle
According to multiple law enforcement officials, the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic AR-style rifle. ATF is tracing the weapon.
The gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service, and opened fire from about 400 feet away from the stage, law enforcement sources said.
Details emerge about the shooter, including yearbook photo
Details about the shooter, Thomas Crooks, began surfacing after the FBI identified him as the subject involved in the assassination attempt. He was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School.
A law enforcement official told CBS News that the Secret Service and FBI are investigating the gunman's background and speaking with his family.
No foreign terrorism ties are known to Crooks at this time and the gunman was not on law enforcement's radar, a law enforcement official said.
There was no indication that Crooks had a connection to any military branch, officials confirmed to CBS News.
Crooks' political leanings were not immediately clear. Records show he was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania but previously made a $15 donation to a Democratic-aligned group, CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA reported.
Secret Service says it is "untrue" that Trump team asked for more protection
The Secret Service issued a statement on Sunday morning saying it was "untrue" that a member of Trump's team had requested more Secret Service protection.
"There's an untrue assertion that a member of the former President's team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel" protocols, the Secret Service said in a statement.
Trump has had a Secret Service detail since 2016, and all former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for the remainder of their lives, unless that person declines. Trump was given additional protection in June as part of the protocol for the process for a presumptive presidential nominee. Those additional protections include additional manpower, counter sniper, drones and robotic dogs.
Trump campaign managers urge staff to stay away from offices after assassination attempt
Trump campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita instructed campaign staff in a memo to stay away from offices in Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida, while the locations are assessed and security enhanced.
"Our highest priority is to keep all of you on this staff safe," the advisers said in the memo, which noted that the RNC Convention in Milwaukee will continue as planned.
"We also urge you to recognize the political polarization in this heated election," the managers said, instructing staff not to comment publicly on the incident. "We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media."
Johnson: "Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down"
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on NBC's Today that he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last night, and that "everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down."
"We can have heated political discourse and debates but it shouldn't be personal and we shouldn't be targeting people," Johnson said. "I mean, look, President Biden himself said in recent days, it's time to put the bullseye on Trump. I mean, I know that he didn't mean what is being implied there, but that kind of language on either side should be called out and we have to make clear that this is part of our system. We can have vigorous debate, but it needs to end there."
Johnson has called on the House to conduct an investigation into the shooting.
Law enforcement search home of Trump rally shooter
Law enforcement officials on Sunday swarmed the home believed to be connected with the shooter in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Public records show the home is that of 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who federal law enforcement officials identified as the shooter who opened fire at the rally in Butler on Saturday evening.
One neighbor, who lives only a few homes down the road from the gunman, told CBS Pittsburgh that police evacuated her home in the middle of the night. She was told noon on Sunday was the earliest she could be allowed back into her home.
"They asked us to leave our house. They told us it was a state of emergency, no warning, just a knock on the door in the middle of the night," Kelly Little said. "They told us we could come back in a couple of hours, likely."
Read more on CBS Pittsburgh.
Trump posts on social media: "Remain resilient"
Trump posted on Truth Social early Sunday that Americans need to "remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," hours after a gunman opened fire at his Pennsylvania rally, leaving him injured.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump wrote. "I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."
Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.