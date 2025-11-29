Parts of southern Minnesota could see up to 10 inches of snow Saturday | Live updates
Light and persistent snow continues to fall in Minnesota on Saturday, with areas to the south expected to see the most accumulation.
Snow totals of 6 to 10 inches remain likely in that region, while the Twin Cities metro area is expected to get 2 to 5 inches. Just north of Interstate 94 should get far less snow.
Due to impacts to southern Minnesota and travel conditions, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Saturday.
The snow will ease from west to east late Saturday into early Sunday, with road conditions expected to be improved as the morning progresses.
Though the snow moves out, a colder air mass will settle in behind it. High temperatures in the teens are expected Sunday. On Monday, they could dip near zero. Wind chills may flirt with subzero temps both mornings.
See live updates below.
Road conditions partially or completely covered in south/west MN: NWS
An update from the National Weather Service. Note: It was posted just after 8 a.m.
More on wind gusts, weather advisories
A winter storm warning remains in place along the Interstate 90 corridor. Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in place for western Minnesota through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin, where there will be lower, but impactful totals.
Wind gusts are forecast to pick up through the afternoon and evening, especially near I-90, where gusts could reach 35 mph, briefly blowing around the more powdery snow.
Delays, cancellations reported at MSP Airport
As some travelers head home from Thanksgiving celebrations, some delays and cancellations may affect them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, as of 8:55 a.m., there are seven cancellations and 23 delays at the airport.