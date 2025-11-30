How much snow fell this weekend across Minnesota?

As snow gradually tapers off in Minnesota on Sunday, it's leaving behind some significant totals in parts of the state.

A winter snowstorm slowly moved into southern Minnesota from Friday night into early Sunday, impacting Thanksgiving weekend travel conditions.

Impacts to roads are expected to linger. Between Saturday night and 10 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 139 crashes, 161 vehicle spinouts/offroad incidents and four jackknifed semi trucks.

There are no reported fatalities, but the state patrol says nine of the crashes involved injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Snowfall totals so far in Minnesota

In the Twin Cities, the official measurement at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The corners of southern Minnesota look to have the highest snow totals. Minnesota City, just northwest of Winona, reported more than 11 inches. Windom in southeast Minnesota reported around 9 inches.

In southwest Minnesota, snow totals mostly ranged between 4-7 inches. Worthington saw 6 inches of accumulation, while Marshall saw 5 inches.

Rochester and Northfield reported about 8 inches, New Ulm saw about 7.5 inches and Mankato measured around 7 inches.

Around the metro, snow totals ranged between 2-7 inches. Chanhassen saw 6.5 inches, while Bloomington saw 5 and Roseville measured around 3 inches.

Snow totals were much lower to nonexistent in much of western, central and northern Minnesota. Towns like Grand Rapids, Nisswa and Alexandria only saw about an inch, while Duluth and other communities closer to Lake Superior on the Arrowhead saw around 5 inches. The St. Cloud area saw around 3 inches.

Some other notable totals:

Fairmont: 8.9

River Falls, Wisconsin: 5.5

Kasson: 7.5

New Prague: 6

Lake City: 5.4

WCCO

As the storm system exits, temperatures will start to fall across Minnesota, and more snow chances are in the forecast.

Highs will hang in the teens for much of the week, with the metro possibly getting its first subzero overnight of the season on Thursday.

A clipper system is expected to drop light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, and there are more snow chances on Friday and Saturday.