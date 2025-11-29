Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sees hundreds of delays, over 50 cancellations Saturday night

Flight delays and cancellations continue to grow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday evening amid a winter storm.

As of 7:15 p.m., the flight tracker website, FlightAware, shows 447 delays and 55 cancellations.

The widespread snowstorm caused a brief ground stop for certain flights at the airport. Flights have since resumed, but a ground delay remains, with flights to MSP delayed an average of 122 minutes due to snow or ice.

FAA

The storm has caused many airlines across the country to delay or cancel flights. Nationwide, more than 2,400 flights were canceled.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has seen similar cancellations and delays, with close to 1,200 cancellations.

Minnesota's winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are expected to drop off at Midnight. Winds will continue in southern Minnesota.