Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sees hundreds of delays, over 50 cancellations Saturday night

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Flight delays and cancellations continue to grow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday evening amid a winter storm.

As of 7:15 p.m., the flight tracker website, FlightAware, shows 447 delays and 55 cancellations. 

The widespread snowstorm caused a brief ground stop for certain flights at the airport. Flights have since resumed, but a ground delay remains, with flights to MSP delayed an average of 122 minutes due to snow or ice. 

d413155d-aab3-491b-b07a-792c0f67b293.png
FAA

The storm has caused many airlines across the country to delay or cancel flights. Nationwide, more than 2,400 flights were canceled. 

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has seen similar cancellations and delays, with close to 1,200 cancellations. 

Minnesota's winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are expected to drop off at Midnight. Winds will continue in southern Minnesota. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue