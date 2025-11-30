Snow emergencies declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul after weekend storm

Several communities across the Twin Cities are under a snow emergency on Sunday following a Thanksgiving weekend storm that dumped several inches on parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service reports 4 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, though there was a range of 3-6 inches of accumulation reported across the metro.

Snow emergency rules can be confusing, so let's break down the protocols in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis rules

Starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, you can't park on either side of the street on snow emergency routes.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., you can't park on the even side of the street for any non-emergency snow routes.

Then starting Monday at 8 p.m., don't park on the odd side of the street through Tuesday at 8 a.m.

When in doubt, Minneapolis has its own snow emergency app, and there's also an interactive map to check out on the city's website. You can also use 311 for assistance.

St. Paul rules

In the capital city, it's a bit more complicated. Snow emergencies go by day and night plow routes.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, parking is prohibited on all "night plow route" streets, which includes all of downtown.

Then starting at 8 a.m. Monday, don't park on "day plow route" streets.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until Thursday at 9 p.m. The city's website also has an interactive map that you can check out to help you know where to park.

New Hope and Plymouth are also under snow emergencies, with parking prohibited on all city streets in both communities.

Click here for more information on snow emergencies and closings.