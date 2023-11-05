NYC Marathon 2023 live updates: Today's latest news as runners take over New York City streets

NYC Marathon 2023 live updates: Today's latest news as runners take over New York City streetsget the free app
NEW YORK - It's a big day in the Big Apple.
The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon is being run through all five boroughs.
It's a special day for New Yorkers, whether they are running or not.
Of course, with the race winding through the city, there are numerous street closures and traffic disruptions as a result.
Crowds have gathered along the route and at the finish line.
Check out our live blog below for complete coverage.
Debrunner wins women's wheelchair race
Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland won the New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race Sunday with a total time of 1:39:32. Manuela Schär of Switzerland was the runner-up at 1:47:54. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. finished in 3rd place at 1:48:14.
Hug wins men's wheelchair race
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the New York City Marathon men's wheelchair race on Sunday, finishing in 1:25:29. Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. was the runner-up with a time of 1:30:07. Jetze Plat of the Netherlands finished in 3rd place with a time of 1:34:22.
70-year-old Bronx woman runs in NYC Marathon for 24th time
Gisela Perez, 70, from the Bronx, said running helps her cope with stress. She's participating in her 24th New York City marathon on Sunday.
NYRR CEO shares runners' excitement
Rob Simmelkjaer is the CEO of New York Road Runners. He spoke with CBS New York before the 2023 New York City Marathon.
How much prize money do NYC Marathon winners get?
While running 26.2 miles calls for major celebration, the fastest runners also stand to bring home big purse money.
The Open Division men's and women's first place finishers will each receive $100,000.
Additional prizes are awarded for the top 10 runners in the Open Division.
Click here to see how much and how the prizes compare to other races.
Runners on getting their minds, bodies ready for the big race
Security a top concern
Security is top of mind for everyone involved in the marathon.
The NYPD held a briefing Wednesday to share the security measures in place.
"There are currently no credible or specific threats to the marathon or to our city. But having said that, we are still implementing a comprehensive security plan," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said. "The actual marathon course will have many layers of protection."
Celebrities running the race
Around 50,000 people are running in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Sunday — and among the runners taking to the streets of NYC will be a number of celebrities.
Famous people from TV shows, movies, music and sports will be running the 26.2 mile course, with celebs like MTV's Nev Schulmann and former Stanley Cup champion Zdneo Chára participating.
NYC marathon road closures disrupting traffic across city
Drivers should expect heavy traffic and street closures across the five boroughs.
Traveling between Staten Island and Brooklyn will be tough, and Manhattan's East Side is expected to be a mess.
To help you get where you're going, check out the complete list of street closures.
Crowds gather along marathon route and at starting line
The annual TCS New York City Marathon hits the streets Sunday, meaning several major roads and bridges will be shut down.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic, and street closures across the five boroughs.
Here's the full route map and more information you need to know about the race.
First NYC Marathon runners start at 8 a.m.
The race kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday with the professional wheelchair division.
They'll be joined by professional handcyclers and select athletes with disabilities at 8:22 a.m.
The professional women's division begins at 8:40 a.m.
That's followed by the professional men's division at 9:05 a.m.
For more details, check out our complete 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Guide.