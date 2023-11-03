How much prize money do NYC Marathon winners get? Here's how much they can win in 2023
NEW YORK -- Runners from around the world are gearing up for the TCS New York City Marathon this Sunday in New York City.
While running 26.2 miles calls for major celebration, the fastest runners also stand to bring home big purse money.
What is the prize money for first place in the NYC Marathon?
The Open Division men's and women's first place finishers will each receive $100,000.
Are there any other prizes for the NYC Marathon?
Prizes are awarded for the top 10 runners in the Open Division. Those prizes are as follows:
- Second: $60,000
- Third: $40,000
- Fourth: $25,000
- Fifth: $15,000
- Sixth: $10,000
- Seventh: $7,500
- Eighth: $5,000
- Ninth: $2,500
- Tenth: $2,000
Only athletes competing in the Professional Athlete Invitational Start are eligible for Open Division prize money.
Top American finishers in the men's and women's races will receive the following prizes:
- First: $25,000
- Second: $15,000
- Third: $10,000
- Fourth: $5,000
- Fifth: $3,000
Awards are also given to the top three runners in the Masters Division, which includes participants age 40 and older:
- First: $3,000
- Second: $2,000
- Third: $1,000
The top six finishers in the men's and women's wheelchair division will also receive prizes:
- First: $35,000
- Second: $20,000
- Third: $15,000
- Fourth: $10,000
- Fifth: $5,000
- Sixth: $2,500
Participants in the Open Division and Wheelchair Division who break course records can also receive a $50,000 bonus.
How does the NYC Marathon's prize money compare to other races?
The New York City marathon's prize money ranks below the Boston Marathon but is on par with the Chicago Marathon and more than most others around the world.
