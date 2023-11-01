NYC Marathon 2023 route maps show the course where runners will race through New York City Sunday

NEW YORK - The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon is set to be run this Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about the route, including maps of the course's path all the way to the finish line.

Where will the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon route start?

A cannon blast will start the race on the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at Fort Wadsworth. Only registered runners and guides are allowed in the start area. There are three different starting "villages" at the start location, organized by color, which also informs the three different color-coded starting lines for the various waves of runners.

A detailed map of the starting area is available.

Where is the NYC marathon finish line for 2023?

The finish line is located near the Tavern on the Green in Central Park, at 67th Street. Spectator viewing is available within the park, but those interested enter through a security checkpoint on West 61st Street and Broadway.

After finishing the race, runners will exit at Central Park at West 77th Street.

A detailed map of the finish area is available.

Map of the TCS NYC Marathon course for 2023

The course kicks off in Staten Island and winds it way through all five boroughs. The average finish time in 2022 was 4:50:26, according to the New York Road Runners, and there were runners from 131 countries. A full map of the course is available.

Watch a video preview of the course

Does the NYC marathon course change every year?

The course does not typically change from year to year, but it has changed from time to time. It initially started out in 1970 as a race around Central Park. In 1976, the course was changed to race through all five boroughs of New York City. In 2008, a corral system was introduced, meaning runners assigned different color codes would take three slightly different routes through Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. All the routes merge, however, by the eighth mile.