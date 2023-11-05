New York City Marathon brings out tens of thousands of athletes, spectators for an unforgettable race day

New Yorkers cheer on runners in New York City Marathon

New Yorkers cheer on runners in New York City Marathon

New Yorkers cheer on runners in New York City Marathon

NEW YORK -- A massive triumph for tens of thousands of athletes who have spent months training for this big day.

From the start on Staten Island all the way to the finish line in Central Park, excited spectators with hoarse voices cheered nonstop.

"It's a day that they'll never forget, that's really our goal with this the event," New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer said.

Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia won the men's race in two hours, four minutes, and 58 seconds. It's his first TCS New York City Marathon title, and he broke a 12-year record.

"I work hard training, so it is confidence for me," Tola said.

The women's race was dominated by Hellen Obiri, from Kenya, with two hours, 27 minutes and 23 seconds.

"My first debut here was terrible for me, and I said I don't want to come back here next year ... after that, I said, wow, I'm here again," she said.

More Marathon coverage:

While even participating in the 26.2 mile race is a big feat, the Open Division men's and women's first place finishers receive $100,000 each. But for some runners, the marathon also brought a personal victory.

Runner Vanessa Martin stopped at mile 18 with the ultimate surprise for her girlfriend, Joia Aliperti.

"It was crazy. She went down on one knee on the street, I fell to the ground, I dropped my phone and then I shaked for about 30 minutes afterward," Aliperti said.

The couple from Long Island City has been together for five years and met at a fitness class.

"I figured what better day, the best day in New York City and the city we live and love, to do it," Martin said.

A family of apple farmers from upstate New York came to support their husband and dad, Doug Grout, who is running with the Bew York Apple Association.

"He just felt like it was really important to rally everyone together and really represent farming," spectator Amanda Boyd said.

"I think he knows this was his finish line, where his family is," 11-year-old Thomas Grout said.

Exhausted but proud, the reunion at the end is worth it.

"It's my fourth one. I ran my first one with my mom in 2019 and got the bug," Doug Grout said.

The Big Apple's marathon is the biggest and boldest in the world, widely considered the most anticipated annual sporting event in the city.