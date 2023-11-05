Who won the NYC Marathon? Winners, times and results for 2023

Who won the 2023 NYC Marathon?

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the New York City Marathon men's race on Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, breaking the all-time record. Albert Korir of Kenya finished as the runner-up at 2:06:57. Shura Kitata of Ethiopia came in 3rd place at 2:07:11.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women's race, clocking in at 2:27:23. Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia was the runner-up, with a time of 2:27:29. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya finished in 3rd place at 2:27:33.

Tamirat Tola, of Ethiopia, leads the men runners over the Queensboro Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Seth Wenig / AP

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race, finishing in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 29 seconds. Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. was the runner-up with a time of 1:30:07. Jetze Plat of the Netherlands finished in 3rd place with a time of 1:34:22.

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland won the women's wheelchair race with a total time of 1:39:32. Manuela Schär of Switzerland was the runner-up at 1:47:54. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. finished in 3rd place at 1:48:14.

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland gets a hug from Marcel Hug of Switzerland after they crossed the finish line first in the wheelchair divisions of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. Craig Ruttle / AP

How do winning times for 2023 compare to past races?

In 2022, Evans Chebet of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.

Lokedi won the women's race last year, finishing in 2:23:23.

Hug and Scaroni set new records in the men's and women's wheelchair races last year.

Hug finished in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds, breaking the previous record of 1:29:22. Scaroni finished in 1:42:43, beating the old record by 21 seconds.