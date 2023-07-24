NEXT Weather: Dangerous heat is in store for Twin Cities and Minnesota this week

NEXT Weather: Dangerous heat is in store for Twin Cities and Minnesota this weekget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert remains in effect for parts of Minnesota Monday, and dangerous heat is in store later in the week.
The air quality alert affecting the Twin Cities expired at 6 a.m., while central and northern Minnesota will be under an alert until 6 p.m.
A weeklong streak of highs above 90 starts Monday, and it's only going to get hotter as the week goes on. On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be close to 100 degrees. Dew points will reach oppressive ranges by midweek as well.
The Twin Cities have had 15 90-plus degree days so far this year, and this week could raise that number to 20. In an average year, the metro sees 13 such days. The record was set in 1988, when there were 44 days with highs above 90.
Isolated storms are possible Monday and later in the week.