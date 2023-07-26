"You can't escape it": Outdoor workers sweat through extreme heat

Nearly 200M Americans see at least 90-degree heat Tuesday

Nearly 200M Americans see at least 90-degree heat Tuesday

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – The intense heat might be hard to escape, especially if staying indoors is not an option.

The state says just over 375,000 Minnesota workers spend at least part of their shift outside, not including farmers or anyone else who is self-employed.

The team at Forest Stump Tree Service felt the heat Tuesday as they worked to clean up storm debris left behind from storms Monday afternoon in White Bear Lake.

"It's already the busy season, you know," said Forest Stump's Jacob Schmitz. "And when these storms come it really adds a little bit extra to the plate."

They started their day early at 7:30 a.m. and worked into the late afternoon. The CDC recommends people working in the heat to drink 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes, which is about a liter of water an hour.

Jessica Torrison's team at Birch Tree Care also finished a sizzling shift in White Bear Lake.

"We did a little bit of an early start today. It helps a little, but eventually it's gonna be that noon sun and you can't really escape it," Torrison said.

She says preparing for heat starts the night before.

"We try not to even touch a drop of alcohol, that's gonna immediately dehydrate you," she said. "I don't drink coffee on days like this, which is devastating in other ways, but worth it to stay hydrated."

The cool down after a long shift outside is just as important.

"We've got a lot of ice cream and freezies in the freezer and we just chug water once we get back," she said.

Minnesota OSHA says employers have the responsibility to provide water, rest and shade. And they need to watch their workers for signs of illness.

"We try to just keep an eye on each other," Torrison said.

It will be top of mind as temperatures continue to climb this week.

"We're aware of the choices we made and we love the work, but on days like this you definitely question it a bit [laughs]!" she said.

More than a 100 members of Congress, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, called on the Biden Administration to implement national workplace heat rules Tuesday. Right now, Minnesota does not have outdoor-specific standards.