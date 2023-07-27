As temps soar, so do calls for AC units on the fritz. Here's how to avoid it.

As temps soar, so do calls for air conditioners on the fritz

As temps soar, so do calls for air conditioners on the fritz

As temps soar, so do calls for air conditioners on the fritz

EDINA, Minn. – It's a seasonal pattern that Jon Simonson of Sedgwick Heating + AC has down to a science.

First, temperatures climb. Then, air conditioning units in homes throughout the nine-county metro start to fall.

RELATED: "You can't escape it": Outdoor workers sweat through extreme heat

"People's units that are older just can't take this much stress," said Simonson, who serves as Sedgwick's general manager. "It can be anywhere from a couple hundred phone calls (for service) in one day, we've seen it as high as 1,500 calls in one day."

Getting to the calls can sometimes be a challenge. Sedgwick crews stagger scheduling around the hottest days, with technicians sometimes replacing two units a day. While inventory has somewhat rebounded since the pandemic, prices are still close to 30% higher.

In Edina, John Black's company, Blue Yeti Services, is also picking up additional calls for service.

RELATED: Dangerous heat prompts NEXT Weather Alert days Wednesday, Thursday

"We definitely get the guys ready. We try to free up the schedule as much as we can to take the on-demand, emergency no cooling calls," Black said. "It only happens for a few months out of the year here, so we enjoy it."

Both companies say most times, homeowners are running units that are caked with cottonwood tree dust – something that can force an older unit to work harder to achieve the same amount of cooling.

The experts recommend getting your unit serviced at least once a year.