Golf fans seek refuge from brutal heat on first day of 3M Open in Blaine

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. -- The heat has been an issue for golf fans out at the 3M Open, with the heat index creeping into the triple digits Thursday afternoon. It was the first day of the tournament, so crowds were larger than normal and it's the hottest day so far this summer.

WCCO's crews have seen so many golf fans walking through the misters, getting relief as they walk to the first tee box or driving range there.

There are also several stations where you can pick up free packets of sunscreen from M Health Fairview. And there are lots of spots for people to stand in the shade, whether that's under a tree or under an awning.

This was Chandler Custer's first time to the 3M Open and she cautiously embraced the heat.

"I love summer, so I'm here for it, but I'm definitely drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, hat, all the sun protection things," Custer said.

Matt Terry came prepared to be in the heat for several hours.

"Lots of water. I'm going to use my chair to sit down and relax in the shade, and if I need it, head back to the car and sit in the cool A/C or find a community tent to hang out in," Terry said.

Fans were informed they can also go to the 3M Fan Hub, which is fully air-conditioned, to get a break from the heat.

The tournament runs through Sunday and tickets are still available.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 3:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

