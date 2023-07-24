Urban Heat Island effect could make temps feel many degrees hotter this week
MINNEAPOLIS -- As dangerous heat moves in, those who live in the Twin Cities should be aware of the effects urban areas feel when it comes to extreme conditions. Experts call it the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.
"The UHI occurs all year 'round, when pavement and buildings retain more heat than rural land does," WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.
Population density plays a role as well.
"During periods of extreme heat, urban areas experience hotter temperatures due to the UHI effect. But, also, there's more population in these areas, and more people potentially vulnerable to the effects of heat," Augustyniak said.
The following map shows the increased heat risk as it affects various areas around Minneapolis (click map to enlarge). The map shows that the heat can feel in the realm of 9 degrees hotter in downtown Minneapolis than reflected by the actual thermometer readings.
On average, those living in urban areas can feel a number of degrees hotter than in rural or even suburban areas.
The heat is also causing the Salvation Army to open its doors. They are planning to have cooling centers available for those who need help.
The centers will be open during normal hours and all service centers will serve as cooling centers. Here is a list of all planned locations:
- Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513
- Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871
- Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517
- Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169
- Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316
- Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177
- Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858
