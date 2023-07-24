With extreme heat on the way, here are ways to save on energy costs

This is how home energy audits can save you money

MINNEAPOLIS -- With extreme heat on the way this week, many Minnesotans are expected to crank up their air conditioners.

All that AC use inevitably means more to pay in the energy bill. In fact, home cooling can account for about half of the summertime electric bill in Minnesota, according to Xcel Energy.

But there are ways to save while you cool down.

First, make sure your air conditioner can work efficiently by replacing dirty filters and cleaning off the outdoor coils.

If possible, installing a programmable thermostat can really work to lower the bill. Program the thermostat to raise the temperature when the house is empty and then lower it to a comfortable level when everyone is inside.

It may seem high, but setting your thermostat to 78 degrees will cool your homes most efficiently, Xcel Energy officials say.

With the dog days of summer upon us, take control of your energy usage now with summer savings tips. Here are 10 simple ways you can save on your energy bill: https://t.co/Y6pqwLWPeO pic.twitter.com/XSnttZXQdH — Xcel Energy MN (@XcelEnergyMN) July 24, 2023

Aside from the air conditioner, it's a good time to make sure your ceiling fans are turning the right way: counter-clockwise. Running ceiling fans in this direction in summer helps circulate cooler air throughout the home.

A whole-house or attic fan can also draw in cool nighttime air and move out hot air during the heat of the day.

Closing drapes and blinds during the day can also help to keep the house cool.

Another helpful hint you may not know: Using washing/drying machines and dishwashers only after the heat of the day will help to keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the overall electric grid.

