Overnight storms bring damaging winds to central Minnesota, lightning-ignited house fires in metro

MINNEAPOLIS – Storms slammed into the Twin Cities while most residents were sleeping overnight Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and lightning bolts.

But it was the wind that wreaked the most havoc early Wednesday morning in Kandiyohi County. WCCO's helicopter got a closer look at the aftermath. We saw roofs ripped off homes and sheds in Spicer and New London. We also saw some massive trees pulled out of the ground.

MORE NEWS: Dangerous heat prompts NEXT Weather Alert days Wednesday, Thursday

Aftermath of the storm in Kandiyohi County, and the house fire in Farmington WCCO/Carol Abrahamson

The National Weather Service says winds reached up to 85 mph. It snapped power poles and flipped pontoons.

Bolts of lightning caused big problems in the metro. One started this house on fire in Plymouth just before 2 a.m. Fire alarms woke up the family and they got out safely.

Another strike sparked a fire about an hour later in Farmington. A WCCO viewer shared video of big flames coming out of the roof of her neighbor's home. Investigators say the homeowner and pets got out. The home, though, has a lot of damage.

MORE NEWS: As temps soar, so do calls for AC units on the fritz. Here's how to avoid it.