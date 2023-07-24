Twins recommend ways for fans to stay cool during ultrahot homestand

MINNEAPOLIS -- With dangerous heat forecast during this week's homestand against the Seattle Mariners, the Minnesota Twins say they're taking proper precautions to keep fans cool.

"The safety and well-being of Target Field guests is paramount at each and every Twins home game and ballpark event," the team said in a statement. "With this week's weather forecast, our guest services staff will be proactively monitoring our guests throughout the ballpark, and will be ready to relocate guests to cooler and/or indoor, air-conditioned locations as needed."

The team said fans at the game will be able to cool off at air-conditioned spaces inside the ballpark, such as the Town Ball Tavern and Truly On Deck. There are also free water bottle refill stations throughout the park.

The Twins also said fans can talk to guest services staff for assistance during the heatwave.

The Twins play the Mariners Monday at 6:40 p.m., Tuesday at the same time and Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. Forecast highs for each day are 91, 94 and 99 degrees, respectively.