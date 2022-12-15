NEXT Drive Alert: Another dicey morning commute in metro

NEXT Drive Alert: Another dicey morning commute in metroget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- As a multi-day storm continues its onslaught in Minnesota, drivers heading to work should once again be prepared for a tricky commute.
Minnesotans woke up to widespread snow Thursday, and it's expected to continue on-and-off throughout the next two days. In the Twin Cities, both the morning and evening commutes will be affected.
It's day to stay home if you are able to. As of 5:30 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported nearly all of the state's major roadways were either partially or completely covered. In the metro alone, MnDOT maps showed about two dozen crashes in the morning.
On Interstate 35W northbound in Arden Hills, a jackknifed semi was causing slow going. MnDOT said there were no injuries, and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.