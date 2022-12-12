NEXT Weather: Big, sloppy storm rolls into Twin Cities early Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Big, sloppy storm rolls into Twin Cities early Tuesdayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.
Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.
The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.
Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.
The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
Several weather advisories issued
The National Weather Service issue several advisories late Monday afternoon as the large storm system approaches Minnesota:
Ice Storm Warnings -- Through 12 p.m. Tuesday
Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 12 a.m. Wednesday
Stevens, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville and Redwood counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 12 p.m. Wednesday
Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 6 a.m. Wednesday
Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 6 p.m. Wednesday
Carlton, Cass, Itasca, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Pine and St. Louis counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 6 a.m. Thursday
Traverse and Big Stone counties.
Winter Storm Warnings -- Through 6 p.m. Thursday
Cook and Lake counties.