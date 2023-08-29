Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Tuesday is Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair!
Tuesday is also Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair! Discounted admission prices for active military, retired military and veterans at the entrance gates (with valid documentation of military services). Also, at 9:15 a.m., there will be a veterans' flag raising ceremony at the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
Another idea, also at the Agriculture Horticulture Building, is to enjoy demonstrations of beeswax candle making. Those sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Music At The Fair
Tuesday brings to the Grandstand stage a pair of country-rock legends: Brandi Carlile with special guest Wynonna Judd. Tickets are $79 and up. The show starts at 7 p.m.