State Fair honors Vietnam veterans on Military Appreciation Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair. Veterans from all over the state gathered at the fairgrounds to be honored for their service, and to reunite with their comrades.

Honoring the USA's flag is how the day starts for veterans on Military Appreciation Day; it's a time for reflection for all those who served.

Near the Dan Patch Stage, more than 50 veteran service organizations were on hand to connect veterans to the benefits they've earned.

This year, it was a special tribute to Vietnam veterans. They marched through the fair to be recognized. It was a welcome they didn't receive when they returned from war.

U.S. Navy Nurse Kay Bauer saluted her fellow Vietnam vets. She served 35 years and during her time in Vietnam, was one of seven who worked in a forward surgical team out of a Vietnam hospital.

"Just triage treat and transport because with our hospital, with no running water and electricity we tried to get the Americans out as soon as possible," she said. "When we weren't taking care of the military, we took care of the Vietnamese."

Bauer received the humanitarian medal of honor from the South Vietnamese government.

"When we came back from Vietnam, the VA hospital was not ready for women yet, and so we really had to work to get women into the hospital," she added.

Bauer also worked to make sure VA health care applied to all those who served. Now, she makes sure her fellow Vietnam veterans feel welcome and take pride in their service to country.