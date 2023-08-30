How does the Minnesota State Fair choose new vendors?

Did you know the State Fair has a Superintendent of Vegetables and Potatoes?

Did you know the State Fair has a Superintendent of Vegetables and Potatoes?

Did you know the State Fair has a Superintendent of Vegetables and Potatoes?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Landing a spot at the Minnesota State Fair as a vendor can catapult a business. But getting there is a process that can take years.

Seven new food vendors and about 40 new merchants and exhibitors are making a name for themselves at the fair in 2023.

Nate Peachey owns Peachey's Baking Company, where they serve jumbo Amish donuts just like his mom made. He didn't make it into the fair on his first try.

"To be part of it now feels kind of surreal," Peachey said.

RELATED: Click here for the latest State Fair headlines and videos!

Danielle Dullinger is the fair's food and beverage manager.

"The selection process is very thorough, and it's also very competitive," Dullinger said. "So a common misconception is that there is a waiting list. There's not a waiting list."

There's actually 300-400 food vendors on file at a given time that the fair chooses from when an opening arises.

Dullinger says it's not unheard of for a vendor to make it into the fair on the first year of applying. This year it was Churros and Aguas Frescas, picked for its colorful display and tasty treats.

WCCO

It took Lip Esteem owner Tameka Jones two tries before she landed in the Grandstand. So how did she pitch herself to the fair?

"I just say I'm a plant-based business, I'm local, there is no other lipstick company at the state fair. Like, you need me," Jones said.

What are some of the traits the fair looks for in a new vendor?

"The biggest thing that we look for is experience," Dullinger said. "We want to make sure that you're able to serve thousands of people all day long."

RELATED: What are the top questions asked at Minnesota State Fair information booths?

Next is appearance: Does your booth capture attention? Then of course, the quality of your product. And lastly, the belief that you belong.

"A lot of people have a preconceived notion that it's impossible to get into the fair," Jones said. "I'm a living witness that it's definitely not impossible."

Prospective vendors must re-apply every three years. You can find that information on the fair's website. Be sure to include pictures since your booth's appearance is important.