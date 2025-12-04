Nurse practitioner rallies fellow health care professionals to treat Somali Minnesotans living in fear

Inspire Change Clinic opened its doors in Minneapolis with a simple mission: provide access to marginalized communities.

On Thursday afternoon, the clinic should have been bustling with a waiting room filled with families. Instead, the clinic was empty.

"My patients are canceling. They're afraid to come out of their home," said Munira Maalimisaq, nurse practitioner and founder of Inspire Change Clinic.

That fear isn't contained to just this clinic; it can be seen in restaurants sitting half-empty.

The reason is no secret: President Trump's harsh words, escalating rhetoric towards the Somali community and a visible increase in ICE presence in the metro.

That has created a climate where families feel vulnerable, and now it's bleeding into health care.

Maalimisaq says her clinic was founded to increase access to health care, and the impact has been especially painful.

"I can't imagine a mom struggling with, 'Do I bring my kid in and jeopardize my safety and be picked up and lose my kids, or be separated from my kids? Or, do I get them the care that they need and risk it?'" Maalimisaq said.

Those are real conversations she's had with worried parents. The silence in her clinic wasn't something she could accept — so she mobilized.

A brief discussion with a colleague sparked an idea, and a solution. She created a rapid response medical line where families can call if they need medical attention and are too afraid to go to the hospital.

The line is staffed by volunteers, with more than 40 medical professionals who will triage the situation and even do home visits.

"I'm speechless to know that Minnesota is greater and bigger than all the craziness that's going on," she smiled.

In this clinic, there is no politics, just health care at work.

If you need help the clinic would love to hear from you. You can call 612-315-2858 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.