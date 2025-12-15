Watch CBS News
ICE agents clash with dozens of residents in streets of South Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A tense situation is developing in South Minneapolis, where dozens of residents confronted ICE agents operating in the streets near Lake and Pillsbury.

Officers have ordered people off the streets in an increasingly volatile situation.

WCCO reporter Esme Murphy is also on the scene and reported that chemical irritant had been deployed. Murphy and a WCCO photographer were among those who were hit with the irritant.

Few other details were immediately available, but WCCO crews on the scene noted that many of those protesting against ICE were using whistles, which in many prior confrontations have been used to try to warn neighbors that ICE agents were in the vicinity.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Esme Murphy and Jonah Kaplan contributed to this report.

