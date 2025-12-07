Somali refugee who works as addiction recovery leader detained by ICE, described as "gang member"

This week, Corrie found herself in a group rushing to support her friend, Rhoda Christenson. She'd just learned that Christenson's husband was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Already in disbelief, she was shocked to learn that ICE was describing him as a violent gang member.

"He's always been a person that would give his shirt off of his back to anybody. He's always been there to support people," Corrie said. "I don't believe you can look at a person from 20 years ago and base decisions on that person today."

Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi is among twelve people detained in the Department of Homeland Security's "Operation Metro Surge" in the Twin Cities. The enforcement came as President Trump launched insults at Somali Minnesotans, calling the community "garbage," saying he didn't "want them in our country."

Of the twelve detainments ICE announced this week, six are from Mexico, one is from El Salvador and five are from Somalia. Abdi is one of them, arriving in the country in 1996 as a Somalian refugee. According to ICE, Abdi is a "criminal illegal alien" and gang member, listing off convictions for receiving stolen property and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Corrie said that is not the man that she knows. She first met him in 2016 at an addiction recovery meeting in Minneapolis. From there, she said that the pair worked to help others on their road to sobriety.

"I wanted to change and Abdi showed me proof that that was possible," Corrie said.

Court documents reveal the kind of change Abdi achieved over his nearly 30 years in the country. In 1999, records show that Abdi was convicted on multiple charges, including theft of property. He faced deportation, with the judge at the time acknowledging "gang ties." He was ultimately placed on conditional release, given "the Government of Somalia was not issuing travel documents or accepting deportees at that time."

He once again faced deportation in 2006 after he was convicted of shoplifting, disorderly conduct and driving-related offenses between 2003 and 2005. He was released on supervision because "his removal was not reasonably foreseeable." The condition of his release indicated he would need to establish regular check-ins with ICE; the Star Tribune reports in 2018 that ICE detained him at one of those routine visits. Court papers show that by January of that year, Somalia had resumed issuing repatriation documents.

This time, Abdi won his freedom in the United States through merit. In a report filed by United States Magistrate Hildy Bowbeer in November 2018, she noted that Abdi had "worked to turn his life around" since about 2007.

"He has worked with law enforcement and the community to discourage young Somali-Americans from associating with gangs and extremist groups," Bowbeer wrote. "He also joined Alcoholics Anonymous and was recently elected to a leadership position within that organization. Since 2014, Petitioner [Abdi] has worked at a substance abuse treatment facility and has been commended by the owner for his work."

The report was filed in response to Abdi and his attorney filing a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, challenging his detention. Judge Bowbeer recommended that an immigration judge schedule a bond hearing. In February 2019, Judge Sarah B. Mazzie — appointed under Mr. Trump during his first term — released Abdi on his own recognizance.

Taylor, who lives next to Abdi and his wife, said that he has always been a model neighbor.

"You can't even really say he goes out of his way to help people, that just is his way," Taylor said. "That's just how he operates. It's what he does. He's kind and generous and patient."

Taylor said that Christenson was recently diagnosed with cancer, meaning the trauma of Abdi's detention is only compounded.