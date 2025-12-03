DHS Sec. Kristi Noem claimed 50% of visas in Minnesota are "fraudulent." But is that claim accurate?

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday said that half of the visas in Minnesota are "fraudulent" amid multiple federal probes into the state.

"You told me to look into Minnesota and their fraud on visas and their programs — 50% of them are fraudulent, which means that that wacko Governor Walz either is an idiot or he did it on purpose," Noem said during President Trump's last cabinet meeting of the year.

Noem did not provide evidence. CBS Minnesota on Wednesday reached out to the department seeking that data and also more information about the process for investigating allegations of fraud for visas. A spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Ana Pottraz Acosta, visiting professor at the Immigration and Human Rights Clinic at the University of Minnesota Law School, said the 50% figure "doesn't sound plausible" based on her two decades of experience as an immigration attorney.

"I think before giving any credence to those numbers, I really would want to see more specific data from the Department of Homeland Security to substantiate those allegations because they're very, very serious and really should not be made unless there is data or information to back up those claims," she said.

Acosta added that the rate of immigration fraud is relatively low overall because the penalties for doing so are serious.

"If you file an application that is fraudulent, it results in a bar for you being able to get any other immigration benefits in the future," she explained. "And marriage fraud in particular, the government is pretty skeptical of people who marry a U.S. citizen, so the burden is on you to present a lot of evidence to establish that you do have a bona fide relationship."

In September, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an operation in the Twin Cities looking at 1,000 cases of potential immigration fraud. Those investigations yielded 42 referrals to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement and just four for arrest, which is roughly 0.5% of those cases.

Noem also accused DFL Gov. Tim Walz of possibly allowing fraudulent visas. In a statement to WCCO, the governor's office pointed out that states don't handle immigration cases.

"These comments are puzzling, seeing as the federal government is solely responsible for immigration and visas," a spokeswoman said.