Multi-faith service draws hundreds in Minneapolis to show support for immigrant communities

Hundreds of people gathered at Temple Israel on Friday morning in Minneapolis for a multi-faith prayer service.

Faith leaders held the service to promote unity and dignity during a time of fear and uncertainty.

People from neighboring states even joined, saying it was a chance to come together and show support for immigrant communities in Minnesota.

Jewish, Muslim, and Christian leaders were in attendance, along with local lawmakers like Sen. Tina Smith.

At times, the service took place in different languages, traditions and religions.

The congregation sang songs, recited prayers, and they lit a candle of remembrance for Renee Good, and for those detained by federal agents.

"We gather in Minnesota in response to the fear and uncertainty that we feel in our streets, in our schools, in our hospitals, in our places of worship and in our homes," said Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel.

"Across the country, we see you, we will tell your story and we will follow your example of love, decency and courage. Together, we will bring this nightmare to an end," said Bishop Mariann Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington.

One of the faith leaders here mentioned that 700 clergy members from across the country arrived in Minnesota this week to show their support for the state during this immigration enforcement.