Furry and feathered critters that made Minnesota news in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — From a cougar roaming the Twin Cities to a curious hawk hanging out with a traffic camera, there were plenty of animals that made news in Minnesota this year.
Check out the top animal-related content that occurred in the state below.
Deputy lassos goat in Rochester neighborhood
A Minnesota deputy got to put his roping skills to good use Sunday morning after a goat was found wandering around a Rochester neighborhood.
Cougar killed on Golden Valley interstate to be taxidermized for educational display
A cougar that traveled hundreds of miles from Nebraska to the Twin Cities before being hit and killed on an interstate highway will be taxidermized and put on display for educational purposes.
Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis
A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera recently caught a majestic sight in the Twin Cities.
The curious hawk can be seen perching in front of the camera, which oversees traffic on Interstate 94 near Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.
Faribault cat sanctuary unveils new outdoor playground: "People care about them"
After a year of raising money, a cat sanctuary in Faribault made a new place for its cats to play.
Furball Farm Cat Sanctuary took in hundreds of feral cats to get them healthy and train them to be around humans.
Badly-burned kitten found alive in woods 8 days after Isanti County home explosion
A cat in Isanti County survived a house explosion in September, and then kept itself alive for more than a week in the wilderness.
Miss Piggy, a 4-month-old kitten, was lost for eight days.
Minnesota DNR relaunching popular "eagle cam" after last spring's nest crash
A popular and intimate view of the majestic birds was turned back on in November when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources re-activated its "eagle cam."
The live stream had been going strong for 10 years, but this spring the nest fell from 100 feet to the ground, and the eaglet did not survive.
Beagles rescued from Midwest laboratory explore yard for first time in Twin Cities
On average, nearly 60,000 dogs are used in experiments each year in the United States, according to the Humane Society.
Most are euthanized after experiments, but a group of 10 beagles are getting their second chance at life after being rescued from a laboratory in the Midwest.
The Canadian nonprofit The Beagle Alliance brought three of the dogs back to Manitoba Monday, making a stop in Bloomington at a volunteer's home on the way. This is where the 3-year-old pups got to experience a grass-filled yard for the very first time.
Bison roaming tribal land near Shakopee
More bison are making Scott County home on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's tribal lands.
This fall, the community welcomed a herd of up to 15 bison from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in South Dakota.
The bison live on a 165-acre plot located southeast of the junction of County Road 83 and Eagle Creek Boulevard in Shakopee.
Bachelor party canoers rescue missing dog from muddy riverbank in Carver County
A Minnesota bachelor party ran into a problem they never expected. Mitch White and his buddies were canoeing on the Minnesota River near Carver when someone heard a bark.
A St. Bernard was buried up to his neck in thick, heavy mud a few feet off the water.
Rare sight of wolves hunting down beaver in northern Minnesota
Researchers in northern Minnesota are calling a video of wolves hunting down a beaver a rare and unique observation into the animals' behavior.
Mom's mission to bring therapy dogs to Minnesota schools is taking off
If you're a student at Monticello Middle School, there's no way you don't know about Willow Grace. The therapy dog's weekly visits have made her something of a mascot at the school, although she's technically listed as staff in the yearbook.
Minnesota cat wins national "Wacky Pet Names" contest
A Minnesota cat has been crowned the feline with the wackiest name in a national contest.
Voting ended in June for Nationwide's 2023 "Wacky Pet Names" contest that includes categories for cats, dogs and exotic pets.
Among the winners is a Minnesota cat called Prison Mike, named after Michael Scott's prison character in the hit comedy show "The Office."
Video gives rare glimpse of lynx on the hunt in northern Minnesota
The Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video in April of a lynx sneaking up on a grouse in northern Minnesota.
The lynx quietly stalks the bird along a snowy trail, before it flies away.