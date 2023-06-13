Minnesota cat wins national "Wacky Pet Names" contest

This adorable Minnesota cat is a finalist in the "Wacky Pet Names" national contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota cat has been crowned the feline with the wackiest name in a national contest.

Voting ended Friday for Nationwide's 2023 "Wacky Pet Names" contest that includes categories for cats, dogs and exotic pets.

Among the winners is a Minnesota cat called Prison Mike, named after Michael Scott's prison character in the hit comedy show "The Office."

Nationwide

The cat's owner, Marina, says her cat "was born as a crazy boy" and "one who maybe needs a cage" so the name is fitting.

The other winners include an Oklahoma dog named Doc Pawlliday and a Florida pot-bellied pig named Piggie Smalls.

NOTE: Video is from June 5, before the winners were announced.