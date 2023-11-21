WATCH: Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis

Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis

Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis

Curious hawk hangs out with traffic camera in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera recently caught a majestic sight in the Twin Cities.

The curious hawk can be seen perching in front of the camera, which oversees traffic on Interstate 94 near Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.

"Talk about a bird's eye view," MnDOT said Tuesday in a social media post.

MnDOT

MORE NEWS: Moose spotted in southern Minnesota, hundreds of miles from natural habitat

WCCO has reached out to an ornithologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more information on the bird.