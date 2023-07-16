Canoer rescues missing dog from mud in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- A dog who was stuck in the mud on a river bank in Carver County was rescued by a canoer and reunited with his owner, authorities said.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the dog had been missing for a day when a canoer saw him stuck in the mud.

Thank you to the caller on a canoe who saw this dog stuck in the mud on the river bank. The caller worked to free the... Posted by Carver County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 15, 2023

The canoer freed the dog, then called authorities to help because the dog was too weak to walk.

The Carver Fire Department responded and reunited the dog with his owner, the sheriff's office said.

